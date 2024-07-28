Published 11:47 IST, July 28th 2024
UPSC Aspirants' Deaths: Delhi Mayor Orders Crackdown on Coaching Centres Operating in Basement
Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered action against basement coaching centres in the national capital, a day after three UPSC aspirants died.
- India News
2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Mayor Orders Action Against Basement Coaching Centres After IAS Study Centre Flooding Kills 3 | Image: Screen Grab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
09:59 IST, July 28th 2024