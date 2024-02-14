Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Delhi Metro Broke Records with Unprecedented 71.09 Lakh Passenger Journeys - Details Inside

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the historic milestone through its official Twitter handle on February 14, 2024, details below

Rishi Shukla
Delhi Metro Breaks Highest Passenger record
Delhi Metro Breaks Highest Passenger record | Image:X/@OfficialDMRC
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Metro has shattered its previous record for daily passenger journeys, reaching an unprecedented milestone of 71.09 lakh journeys on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. 

Surpassing the previous record set in September 2023, this achievement shares the vital role of the Delhi Metro in facilitating efficient transportation for millions of commuters across the capital region.

Details of the Record-breaking Day:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the historic milestone through its official Twitter handle on February 14, 2024. The surge in passenger numbers highlights the enduring popularity and indispensability of the metro system in Delhi's urban eco-system.

Delhi Metro:

Established in 2002, the Delhi Metro has rapidly expanded its network to become one of the most extensive and efficient metro systems in the world. 

With over 392.44 kilometers of operational lines spanning across Delhi and its neighboring cities, the metro serves as a lifeline for commuters, connecting key residential, commercial, and industrial hubs.

In addition to easing traffic congestion and reducing pollution, the Delhi Metro has significantly contributed to the socio-economic development of the region by enhancing connectivity, fostering urban development, and promoting accessibility to various amenities and employment opportunities.

 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

