Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:43 IST
Delhi Metro: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today, Informs DMRC. Here Are the Details
There will be delay in services at the Yellow Line section due to the tack circuit drop between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate on Thursday.
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the commuters about the delay in services at the Yellow Line services due to the tack circuit drop between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate on Thursday.
Taking to X, DMRC said, “Train services on Yellow Line (Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli) are regulated today owing to a track circuit drop (signaling) issue between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate station.”
The DMRC further informed that normal train services are available on rest of the sections of Yellow Line.
The necessary repair of the track circuit will be undertaken during night hours after the shutting down of revenue service, DMRC added.
Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:42 IST
