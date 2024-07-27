sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:59 IST, July 27th 2024

Delhi-NCR: Amid Soaring Prices, NCCF To Sell Subsidised Tomatoes at Rs 60/kg From Monday

To relief from soaring tomato prices in Delhi-NCR, NCCF will sell tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg from July 29 to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tomatoes
Delhi-NCR: Amid Soaring Prices, NCCF To Sell Subsidised Tomatoes at Rs 60/kg From Monday | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:59 IST, July 27th 2024