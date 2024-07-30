Published 21:21 IST, July 30th 2024
Delhi Police Interrogate Coaching Centre Owner's Father-in-Law, Likely to Quiz Wife
Delhi Police interrogated VP Gupta, the father-in-law of Rau's IAS Coaching Circle owner Abhishek Gupta in connection with the ownership rights of the centre.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Interrogate Coaching Centre Owner's Father-in-Law, Likely to Quiz Wife | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:21 IST, July 30th 2024