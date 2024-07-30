sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:21 IST, July 30th 2024

Delhi Police Interrogate Coaching Centre Owner's Father-in-Law, Likely to Quiz Wife

Delhi Police interrogated VP Gupta, the father-in-law of Rau's IAS Coaching Circle owner Abhishek Gupta in connection with the ownership rights of the centre.

Delhi Police Interrogate Coaching Centre Owner's Father-in-Law, Likely to Quiz Wife | Image: Republic
