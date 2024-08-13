sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:03 IST, August 13th 2024

Delhi Police Issues Alert: Traffic will be Alerted at Ghazipur Road

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert on Tuesday that traffic will be affected on Gazipur Diary Farm as a sewer line is damaged.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert on Tuesday that traffic will be affected on Gazipur Diary Farm as a sewer line is damaged. | Image: PTI/Representational Image
11:50 IST, August 13th 2024