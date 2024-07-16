Published 22:00 IST, July 16th 2024
Delhi Police Launches License Handbook for Hotel Owners, Lodging Operators
The licensing unit of the Delhi police deals with the licensing of – arms, explosives, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, press, auditoriums, amusement parks, swimming pools, and performances.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Police Launches License Handbook for Hotel Owners, Lodging Operators | Image: Shutterstock
