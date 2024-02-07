Advertisement

New Delhi Traffic Advisory: A new traffic advisory has been listed by the Delhi Traffic Police for Monday, January 29, for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk. The Delhi Traffic Police said the strict restrictions will be in place from 2 PM to 9:30 PM on January 29 and advised the commuters to plan their day accordingly.

The Vijay Chowk will remain closed from 2 PM to 9:30 PM on January 29, said the Delhi Police in its advisory. The advisory said the commuters would not be allowed to access sections of Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and C-Hexagon among others.

The advisory has urged the general public and motorists to be patient, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.

List of Closed Routes in Delhi on January 29

Delhi Police said that traffic will not be allowed on

Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout Krishna Menon Marg roundabout Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ hexagon

Alternate Routes for January 29 in Delhi

The Delhi Police has advised the commuters to take up alternative routes instead of the aforementioned routes.

The alternate routes include Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madrasa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road.

Buses to diverted in Delhi on January 29

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said.

All about Beating Retreat Ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony, held on January 29, marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Lt Col Vimal Joshi. The Raisina Hills "will witness all-Indian tunes" which will be played during the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 this year.

