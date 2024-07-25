sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:26 IST, July 26th 2024

‘Dil Mange More’: 4 Letters Vikram Batra Wrote to His Twin Brother from the Kargil War | EXCLUSIVE

"He wrote me 4 letters from Kargil War revealing his steadfast commitment & optimism," said Vishal Batra, younger twin brother of the late Captain Vikram Batra.

Image: Republic
18:21 IST, July 25th 2024