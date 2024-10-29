sb.scorecardresearch
  • Doctored YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe, FIR Filed

Published 13:23 IST, October 29th 2024

Doctored YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe, FIR Filed

Bhopal police's crime branch registered a case against the unidentified person who uploaded the video on YouTube

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP leader Uma Bharti
The video has the narrator claiming that the IPS officer went to Bharti's residence disguised as a maid and arrested her while she received kickbacks | Image: ANI
13:23 IST, October 29th 2024