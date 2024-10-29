Published 13:23 IST, October 29th 2024
Doctored YouTube Video Claims IPS Officer Caught ex-CM Uma Bharti Taking Bribe, FIR Filed
Bhopal police's crime branch registered a case against the unidentified person who uploaded the video on YouTube
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The video has the narrator claiming that the IPS officer went to Bharti's residence disguised as a maid and arrested her while she received kickbacks | Image: ANI
Advertisement
13:23 IST, October 29th 2024