sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Doctors Decide To Call Off Strike Over Kolkata Medic Rape-Murder: FORDA

Published 00:16 IST, August 14th 2024

Doctors Decide To Call Off Strike Over Kolkata Medic Rape-Murder: FORDA

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday said it was calling off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister has accepted their demands.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Doctors decide to call off strike over Kolkata medic rape-murder: FORDA
Doctors decide to call off strike over Kolkata medic rape-murder: FORDA | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:58 IST, August 13th 2024