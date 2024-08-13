Published 00:16 IST, August 14th 2024
Doctors Decide To Call Off Strike Over Kolkata Medic Rape-Murder: FORDA
The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday said it was calling off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister has accepted their demands.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Doctors decide to call off strike over Kolkata medic rape-murder: FORDA | Image: PTI
