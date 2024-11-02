sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Encounter | US Elections | Trump Assassination Bid | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 10:51 IST, November 2nd 2024

Doors of Gangotri, Yamunotri Temple to Close Soon for Winter

The doors of Gangotri temple will be closed for winter on November 2, and the doors of Yamunotri temple will be closed for winter on November 3.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yamunotri
Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas | Image: Uttarakhandtourism
Advertisement

10:51 IST, November 2nd 2024