Published 10:51 IST, November 2nd 2024
Doors of Gangotri, Yamunotri Temple to Close Soon for Winter
The doors of Gangotri temple will be closed for winter on November 2, and the doors of Yamunotri temple will be closed for winter on November 3.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas | Image: Uttarakhandtourism
