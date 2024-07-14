sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:31 IST, July 14th 2024

E-Notice from Government Office? MHA Cyber Wing Advises Checking Internet and Calling Department

Users should be aware of "fake emails" sent in the garb of a government e-notice, said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in a public advertisement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ministry of Home Affairs
E-Notice from Government Office? MHA Cyber Wing Advises Checking Internet and Calling Department | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • 3 min read
