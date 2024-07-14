Published 17:31 IST, July 14th 2024
E-Notice from Government Office? MHA Cyber Wing Advises Checking Internet and Calling Department
Users should be aware of "fake emails" sent in the garb of a government e-notice, said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in a public advertisement.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
E-Notice from Government Office? MHA Cyber Wing Advises Checking Internet and Calling Department | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:31 IST, July 14th 2024