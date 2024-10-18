Published 23:03 IST, October 18th 2024
ECI Allots Modified ‘Mashaal’ Symbol To Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Ahead Of Maharashtra Election
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Election Commission of India allotted a modified ‘Mashaal’ symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
ECI allots modified 'Mashaal' symbol to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena | Image: File/Facebook
21:33 IST, October 18th 2024