sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ED Claims Sandip Ghosh's Wife Purchased 2 Properties Sans Proper Approval From Bengal Govt

Published 23:40 IST, September 10th 2024

ED Claims Sandip Ghosh's Wife Purchased 2 Properties Sans Proper Approval From Bengal Govt

The ED claimed that the wife of Sandip Ghosh purchased two immovable assets without the proper approval from West Bengal government authorities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ED Claims Sandip Ghosh's Wife Purchased Properties Sans Proper Approval
ED Claims Sandip Ghosh's Wife Purchased Properties Sans Proper Approval | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:40 IST, September 10th 2024