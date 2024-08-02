sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:46 IST, August 2nd 2024

ED Conducts First Ever Raid in UT of Ladakh, Searches Related to Cryptocurrency Case

In its first ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BREAKING: ED Raids At Kolkata Businessman's Residence
In its first ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe | Image: PTI/Representative
