  ED Books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam, Congress says 'It's SOP of BJP'

Published 18:32 IST, September 30th 2024

ED Books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam, Congress says 'It's SOP of BJP'

ED is expected to book Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in a money-laundering case related to MUDA scam while Congress called it a standard op procedure of BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ED likely to book Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under PMLA in MUDA scam
ED likely to book Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under PMLA in MUDA scam | Image: PTI
  • 3 min read
18:07 IST, September 30th 2024