Published 23:36 IST, July 25th 2024
EC Orders Second Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in J-K
According to a notice issued by Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole, the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is July 25, 2024, while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is July 25, 2024 to August 9, 2024, an official spokesperson said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
undefined | Image: undefined
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:36 IST, July 25th 2024