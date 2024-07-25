Published 23:36 IST, July 25th 2024

EC Orders Second Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in J-K

According to a notice issued by Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole, the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is July 25, 2024, while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is July 25, 2024 to August 9, 2024, an official spokesperson said.