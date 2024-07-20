Published 07:40 IST, July 20th 2024
Equal Compensation for Wife, Parents If Madhya Pradesh Cop Dies on Duty
If Madhya Pradesh police jawan dies in the line of duty, the ₹ 1 crore ex gratia will be distributed equally between the deceased's wife and parents.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The ₹ 1 crore ex gratia given by the government will be distributed equally between the deceased's wife and parents, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced. | Image: Representational
