sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Even Ganpati Being Put Behind Bars in Congress-Ruled Karnataka: PM Modi

Published 21:06 IST, September 14th 2024

Even Ganpati Being Put Behind Bars in Congress-Ruled Karnataka: PM Modi

"Today the situation has become such that even Ganpati is being put behind bars in the Congress-ruled Karnataka", said PM Modi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi in Doda
"Today the situation has become such that even Ganpati is being put behind bars in the Congress-ruled Karnataka", said PM Modi. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:02 IST, September 14th 2024