Published 23:09 IST, September 3rd 2024
Expired Food Items, Cosmetics Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized in Thane District
Police have seized expired food items, cosmetics and other products worth more than Rs 1.25 crore during a raid in Bhiwandi in the district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Expired Food Items, Cosmetics Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized in Thane District | Image: ANI (Representative image)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:09 IST, September 3rd 2024