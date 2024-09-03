sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:09 IST, September 3rd 2024

Expired Food Items, Cosmetics Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized in Thane District

Police have seized expired food items, cosmetics and other products worth more than Rs 1.25 crore during a raid in Bhiwandi in the district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Expired Food Items, Cosmetics Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized in Thane District | Image: ANI (Representative image)
  • 1 min read
23:09 IST, September 3rd 2024