  • Fast Probe, Punish Culprits: PM Modi Reminds State Amid Kolkata Doctor Brutal Rape-Murder

Published 08:57 IST, August 15th 2024

Fast Probe, Punish Culprits: PM Modi Reminds State Amid Kolkata Doctor Brutal Rape-Murder

"Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest", said PM Modi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'If 40cr Can Free India, Imagine What 140Cr Can Do...': PM Modi at Red Fort on India's 78th I-Day
"Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest", said PM Modi. | Image: Republic Media
  • 4 min read
