Published 10:16 IST, September 24th 2024
Female Elephant Dies Due to Apparent Electrocution in Kerala
A female elephant died due to apparent electrocution near a tribal colony close to the Peechi wildlife sanctuary in Kerala's Thrissur district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A female elephant died due to apparent electrocution near a tribal colony close to the Peechi wildlife sanctuary in Kerala's Thrissur district. | Image: Representational Image
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
10:16 IST, September 24th 2024