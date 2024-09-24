sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:16 IST, September 24th 2024

Female Elephant Dies Due to Apparent Electrocution in Kerala

A female elephant died due to apparent electrocution near a tribal colony close to the Peechi wildlife sanctuary in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dead elephant
Dead elephant
10:16 IST, September 24th 2024