FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Violence, Provocation, Assault: Assam Chief Minister

New Delhi: FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi , KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others, posted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. FIR has also been filed against senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Taking to X, Assam CM wrote, “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi , KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act.”

Multiple Sections of IPC Invoked for Alleged Involvement in Unlawful Assembly and Rioting

An FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience to a public servant's order, causing danger, and assault on a public servant.

The FIR, lodged in connection with the recent incident, accuses the Congress leaders of engaging in criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120(B)), participating in an unlawful assembly (IPC Section 143), and inciting rioting (IPC Section 147). The charges also include disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant (IPC Section 188) and causing danger (IPC Section 283).

Furthermore, the grand old party leaders face accusations under IPC Section 353 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant, IPC Section 332 for voluntarily causing harm, and IPC Section 333 for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant from the discharge of their duty. Mischief causing damage, as outlined in IPC Section 427, is also among the charges filed against him.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Warning to Congress

After Congress workers broke barricades at the Guwahati border, the Rahul Gandhi -led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped by police personnel. Following the law-and-order situation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had warned the Congress party of action. CM Himanta said that he has directed the Assam DGP to register a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for the incident.

Referring to behaviour of Congress workers who broke barricades, CM Himanta said that this is not part of the Assamese culture, calling it ‘naxalite tactics.'

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X.

Modi Modi Chants in Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra in Assam

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi advances through Assam, it encountered a moment of confrontation in the Sonitpur district when a mob halted the bus carrying Rahul Gandhi .

The flustered Congress leader stepped out of the bus, only to be instructed by security personnel to return for safety. The crowd, in the meantime, raised slogans in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of the incident, stating, "The shop of love is open for everyone. India will join, India will win."