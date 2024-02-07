Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:03 IST

FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Violence, Provocation, Assault: Assam Chief Minister

After Congress workers broke barricades at the Guwahati border, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped by police personnel.

Isha Bhandari
Rahul Gandhi
राहुल गांधी | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others, posted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. FIR has also been filed against senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Taking to X, Assam CM wrote, “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act.”

Advertisement

Multiple Sections of IPC Invoked for Alleged Involvement in Unlawful Assembly and Rioting

An FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience to a public servant's order, causing danger, and assault on a public servant.

Advertisement

The FIR, lodged in connection with the recent incident, accuses the Congress leaders of engaging in criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120(B)), participating in an unlawful assembly (IPC Section 143), and inciting rioting (IPC Section 147). The charges also include disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant (IPC Section 188) and causing danger (IPC Section 283).

Furthermore, the grand old party leaders face accusations under IPC Section 353 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant, IPC Section 332 for voluntarily causing harm, and IPC Section 333 for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant from the discharge of their duty. Mischief causing damage, as outlined in IPC Section 427, is also among the charges filed against him.

Advertisement

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Warning to Congress

After Congress workers broke barricades at the Guwahati border, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped by police personnel. Following the law-and-order situation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had warned the Congress party of action. CM Himanta said that he has directed the Assam DGP to register a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for the incident. 

Advertisement

Referring to behaviour of Congress workers who broke barricades, CM Himanta said that this is not part of the Assamese culture, calling it ‘naxalite tactics.'

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X. 

Advertisement

Modi Modi Chants in Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra in Assam 

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi advances through Assam, it encountered a moment of confrontation in the Sonitpur district when a mob halted the bus carrying Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

The flustered Congress leader stepped out of the bus, only to be instructed by security personnel to return for safety. The crowd, in the meantime, raised slogans in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of the incident, stating, "The shop of love is open for everyone. India will join, India will win." 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement