Published 15:37 IST, August 30th 2024

Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Hits Biker At 140 kmph, says 'Apna Roz Ka Hai'

Influencer Rajat Dalal while driving his vehicle at 140kmph hit a biker in Faridabad. After hitting the biker, Dalal said that it's not a big deal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A video has gone viral in which fitness influencer Rajat Dalal is seen hitting a biker at 140 kmph
  • 2 min read
