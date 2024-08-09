sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 14:19 IST, August 9th 2024

Five Wagons of Goods Train Derails in West Bengal's Malda

Five wagons of a loaded goods train derailed near Kumedpur station in West Bengal's Malda district, a senior official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Five wagons of goods train derail in Boisar station yard
Five wagons of a loaded goods train derailed near Kumedpur station in West Bengal's Malda district, a senior official said. | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:19 IST, August 9th 2024