Published 21:18 IST, October 11th 2024
Flight Radar Map Shows Air India Express Flight IX613 Hovers Over Trichy Airport For Over 2 Hours
An Air India Express B737-800 bound for Sharjah from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli declared mid-air emergency after flight IX613 encountered a landing gear issue.
A Sharjah-bound Air India Flight has been circling over the city of Trichy in Tamil Nadu for nearly two hours. | Image: Screengrab
