Published 14:02 IST, July 23rd 2024

FM Announces Cuts in Customs Duty on Lithium and Other Minerals Critical for Energy Transition

EM Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a cut in customs duty on minerals such as lithium, copper and cobalt, which are critical for nuclear energy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
