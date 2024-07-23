Published 13:34 IST, July 23rd 2024
FM Sitharaman Announces Financial Support of Rs 11,500 cr for Flood Mitigation, Irrigation Projects
FM Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a comprehensive financial support plan of Rs 11,500 crore to enhance flood control measures and irrigation projects.
FM Sitharaman Announces Financial Support of Rs 11,500 cr for Flood Mitigation, Irrigation Projects | Image: Republic Digital
