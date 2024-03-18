Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
For Single People Only: Man With QR Code T-Shirt At Ed Sheeran's Mumbai Concert Goes Viral
A man recently spotted wearing QR code t-shirt at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert, his video has gone viral on social media
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A man recently spotted wearing QR code t-shirt at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert. The video of this man has gone viral on social media since then.
In the viral video a man can be seen wearing white colour t-shirt which has a bar code on it, the t-shirt also has printed text which says, “For Single People Only”.
Advertisement
The video shared by @LadyPeraltaa on social media platform X taking a jibe at the guy's QR code t-shirt. It comes with a caption which says, “bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night.”
Another post featuring same guy is shared by @ShwetaKukreja_, her post says, “Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile)”.
Advertisement
These users scanned the man's t-shirt to find out what this QR code is all about. After scanning that bar code, it redirected them to his tinder profile.
According to the tinder profile the guy wearing bar code t-shirt is 22 year old and his name is Hardik. This guy is a Delhi University graduate who currently lives in Mumbai.
Watch Viral video Here:
Advertisement
Viewers on the other end are praising the man's idea of inviting singles to his tinder profile.
Advertisement
The video has gone viral like a wildfire on social media with netizens not only asking his where about but also praising guy's unique way of finding perfect match for himself.
One viewer says, “Bro found the perfect way to pick a girl from concerts”, another comment says, “Even AI will be scared of this guy's dating game”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.