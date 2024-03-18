Advertisement

Viral News: A man recently spotted wearing QR code t-shirt at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert. The video of this man has gone viral on social media since then.

In the viral video a man can be seen wearing white colour t-shirt which has a bar code on it, the t-shirt also has printed text which says, “For Single People Only”.

Advertisement

The video shared by @LadyPeraltaa on social media platform X taking a jibe at the guy's QR code t-shirt. It comes with a caption which says, “bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night.”

Another post featuring same guy is shared by @ShwetaKukreja_, her post says, “Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile)”.

Advertisement

These users scanned the man's t-shirt to find out what this QR code is all about. After scanning that bar code, it redirected them to his tinder profile.

Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile) 😭 pic.twitter.com/uuTgEwi5Ro — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) March 17, 2024

According to the tinder profile the guy wearing bar code t-shirt is 22 year old and his name is Hardik. This guy is a Delhi University graduate who currently lives in Mumbai.

Watch Viral video Here:

Advertisement

bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/9YUrsZVHOL — Neha (@LadyPeraltaa) March 17, 2024

Viewers on the other end are praising the man's idea of inviting singles to his tinder profile.

Advertisement

The video has gone viral like a wildfire on social media with netizens not only asking his where about but also praising guy's unique way of finding perfect match for himself.

One viewer says, “Bro found the perfect way to pick a girl from concerts”, another comment says, “Even AI will be scared of this guy's dating game”.

Advertisement



