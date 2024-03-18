×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

For Single People Only: Man With QR Code T-Shirt At Ed Sheeran's Mumbai Concert Goes Viral

A man recently spotted wearing QR code t-shirt at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert, his video has gone viral on social media

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
A man spotted at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert with QR code t-shirt
A man spotted at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert with QR code t-shirt | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral News: A man recently spotted wearing QR code t-shirt at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert. The video of this man has gone viral on social media since then.

In the viral video a man can be seen wearing white colour t-shirt which has a bar code on it, the t-shirt also has printed text which says, “For Single People Only”.

Advertisement

The video shared by @LadyPeraltaa on social media platform X taking a jibe at the guy's QR code t-shirt. It comes with a caption which says, “bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night.”

Another post featuring same guy is shared by @ShwetaKukreja_, her post says, “Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile)”.

Advertisement

These users scanned the man's t-shirt to find out what this QR code is all about. After scanning that bar code, it redirected them to his tinder profile.

According to the tinder profile the guy wearing bar code t-shirt is 22 year old and his name is Hardik. This guy is a Delhi University graduate who currently lives in Mumbai.

Watch Viral video Here:

Advertisement

Viewers on the other end are praising the man's idea of inviting singles to his tinder profile.

Advertisement

The video has gone viral like a wildfire on social media with netizens not only asking his where about but also praising guy's unique way of finding perfect match for himself.

One viewer says, “Bro found the perfect way to pick a girl from concerts”, another comment says, “Even AI will be scared of this guy's dating game”.

Advertisement


 

 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, and Shubman Gill

IPL 2024 MVP

a few seconds ago
TCS

TCS stake sale

2 minutes ago
CAA in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the applicants will comprise only those who were excluded from the updated National Register of Citizens.

CAA in Assam

9 minutes ago
VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria

India travel investments

14 minutes ago
Bad Newz

Bad Newz Release Date

16 minutes ago
Swiggy

Swiggy road safety

17 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vinfast India Launch

18 minutes ago
PM Modi In Telangana Rally

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

19 minutes ago
RCB Women's team

RCB's WPL 2024 win

21 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

23 minutes ago
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Sangeeta Azad Join BJP

23 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca inhaler costs

25 minutes ago
Robert Downey Jr with his wife Susan

RDJ, Wife's Married Life

25 minutes ago
Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni

Stokes in Dhoni captaincy

26 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

DSP Arrested in Assam

30 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

US Fed Meeting

34 minutes ago
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. SC denies Adani Power's Rs 1,376 crore LPS plea against Rajasthan discom

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Brisbane Olympics organizers build a new stadium, scrap Gabba plans

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. Five Eye Nations: Indian Agencies Warn Of Khalistani Threat To Diplomats

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo