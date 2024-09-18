Published 18:34 IST, September 18th 2024
Four Ex-CJIs Rally Behind 'One Nation, One Election' As Cabinet Gives Green Signal
Former Supreme Court chief justices -- Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi, Sharad Arvind Bobde and UU Lalit were in support of 'One Nation One Election'.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Former CJI's - Ranjan Gogoi, SA Bobde, Dipak Misra and UU Lalit supported 'One Nation One Election' | Image: PTI
