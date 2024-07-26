sb.scorecardresearch
Four Women Die after Giving Birth to Healthy Babies at MP Hospital, Probe Ordered

Four women who gave birth to healthy babies on the same day at the district hospital at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh have died over the last three weeks, prompting an inquiry.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
