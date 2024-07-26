Published 00:11 IST, July 26th 2024
Four Women Die after Giving Birth to Healthy Babies at MP Hospital, Probe Ordered
Four women who gave birth to healthy babies on the same day at the district hospital at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh have died over the last three weeks, prompting an inquiry.
Four Women Die after Giving Birth to Healthy Babies at MP Hospital, Probe Ordered
