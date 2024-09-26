Published 14:47 IST, September 26th 2024
French President Macron Backs India's Bid for Permanent UN Security Council Seat
French President Emanuel Macron backed India's bid for permanent United Nations Security Council seat, while delivering his speech at UN General Debate
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
French President Emanuel Macron backed India's bid for permanent United Nations Security Council seat, while delivering his speech at UN General Debate | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:11 IST, September 26th 2024