July 11th 2024
From 5-Star Hotel Stays To Dinner Meetings, MLAs Relocated Amid High-Stakes MLC Polls in Maharashtra
The state of Maharashtra could witness yet another 'resort politics' as the high-stakes polling for the Maharashtra Legislative Council will begin tomorrow.
From 5-Star Hotel Stays To Dinner Meetings, MLAs Relocated Amid High-Stakes MLC Polls in Maharashtra
21:27 IST, July 11th 2024