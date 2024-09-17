sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |

Published 13:00 IST, September 17th 2024

Ganesh Visarjan: Devotees Bid Farewell to Bappa in Mumbai

The procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol, which attracts maximum number of devotees, celebrities and prominent personalities during the festival, is al

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ganesh idol immersion processions begin as devotees bid farewell to their favourite deity
Ganesh idol immersion processions begin as devotees bid farewell to their favourite deity | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:26 IST, September 17th 2024