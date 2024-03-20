Advertisement

New Delhi: Tensions erupted on Wednesday at the local court premises in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia engaged in an altercation with lawyers from the local bar association. The incident unfolded when Bhatia arrived at the court in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district for his legal duties. Upon his arrival, he was informed by the president of the local bar association and other advocates about the ongoing strike, which had halted court-related work. This communication sparked a heated exchange between Bhatia and the local lawyers.

Subsequently, the altercation intensified, leading to a confrontation between Bhatia and the advocates.

Supreme Court Bar Association takes note

Following the incident, the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association issued a statement condemning the actions of a lawyer present during the altercation. The statement highlighted that despite Bhatia's willingness to adjourn the matter in light of the strike, a lawyer misbehaved and forcibly removed Bhatia's band. The Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemned such unprofessional and illegal conduct, urging the authorities to identify and take strict action against the concerned lawyer.

“The Supreme Court bar association urges the executive committee of Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association Gautam Budh Nagar to identify the said lawyer, put him to notice and take strict action against the concerned lawyer,” SCBA wrote.