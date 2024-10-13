sb.scorecardresearch
  Gauri Lankesh Murder: Accused Receive Hero's Welcome from Hindutva Activists After Bail Release

Published 23:54 IST, October 13th 2024

Gauri Lankesh Murder: Accused Receive Hero's Welcome from Hindutva Activists After Bail Release

Gauri Lankesh, a left-leaning firebrand journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017, in the night outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gauri Lankesh Murderers Get Grand Welcome by Hindutva Activists
Gauri Lankesh Murderers Get Grand Welcome by Hindutva Activists | Image: X/@vijaythottathil
  1 min read
23:54 IST, October 13th 2024