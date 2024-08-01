Published 18:08 IST, August 1st 2024
Six Delhi Weather Stations Record Over 100 mm Rainfall, IMD Calls it 'Extremely Intense Spell'
During a press conference, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, clarified that the intense rain witnessed in the city was not a cloudburst.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Six Delhi weather stations record over 100 mm rainfall, IMD calls it 'extremely intense spell' | Image: PTI/ Representational
- 3 min read
