Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

'Humein Jaanna Hai Kya Hua Tha': Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Urges CBI to Speed Up Death Probe

During a recent visit to Mumbai, Shweta Singh Kirti again urged the CBI to speed the process of investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Shweta Parande
Sushant Singh Rajput and sister Shweta Singh Kirti
Sushant Singh Rajput and sister Shweta Singh Kirti | Image:@shwetasinghkirti/instagram
Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 amid the first lockdown, but his death still remains a mystery. First claimed to be suicide, the death of the Bollywood and television actor is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, it’s been almost four years since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and there has been no significant headway in the investigation.

Since his passing, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has often talked about him and remembered him, urging his fans to fight for justice. 

During her recent visit to Mumbai, Shweta Singh Kirti, who is based in the US, again urged the CBI to speed the process of investigation into Sushant’s death.

Shweta was speaking at the launch of her book, Pain: A Portal to Enlightenment on Saturday.

She told an entertainment website, “Hume jaanna hai kya huya humare pyaare Sushant ke saathHum sabko jaanna haiAur jab tak hum yeh nahi jayenge, hum mein se kisiko bhi closure nahi milega. (We need to know what happened to our dear Sushant. We need closure.) We have to find that out and for that, we have to keep asking for justice, keep telling the CBI to do the investigation and come out with the results as fast as possible.”

Shweta Singh Kirti was accompanied by her sister Rani. In her book, Shweta mentioned that she visited Sushant every year but couldn’t see him in 2018 and 2019. She travelled to India in January 2020 but couldn’t meet her brother. Moreover, just four days before the death of Sushant, she had invited him to the US to visit her, she wrote.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

