Published 23:48 IST, July 30th 2024
Jharkhand: Children Among 7 Killed After Lightning strikes in Ranchi and Chatra
Four people were killed in Ranchi district, and three in Chatra.In Ranchi, three deaths were reported in Mandar block, and one in Chanho.
Children among seven killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand | Image: Unsplash/ Representational Image
