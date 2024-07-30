sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:48 IST, July 30th 2024

Jharkhand: Children Among 7 Killed After Lightning strikes in Ranchi and Chatra

Four people were killed in Ranchi district, and three in Chatra.In Ranchi, three deaths were reported in Mandar block, and one in Chanho.

Children among seven killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
