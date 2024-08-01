Published 16:59 IST, August 1st 2024
Who is Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair, First Woman Director General of Medical Services in Indian Army
For the first time, Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair has taken charge as Director General of Medical Services (Army), becoming the first woman to hold this position.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Who is Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair, the first woman Director General of Medical Services in Indian Army | Image: PIB
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:59 IST, August 1st 2024