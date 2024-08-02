sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:12 IST, August 2nd 2024

Samaresh Jung, Indian Pistol Coach To Bronze Medalists At Paris Olympics, Faces House Demolition

Samaresh Jung, pistol coach who has returned from Paris Olympics after guiding Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh to bronze medals, received house demolition notice.

Samaresh Jung, who guided Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh to bronze medals at Paris Olympics, faces home demolition
You want to conduct a demolition drive, but it should be conducted in a proper way and people should be given time, says Samaresh Jung | Image: PTI Twitter
