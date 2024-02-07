Advertisement

Mumbai: Even as Mumbai will face big traffic snarls on the weekend due to the demolition of the Sion Over Bridge January 20 and the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 21, there will be further traffic restrictions in south Mumbai owing to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024 was founded in 1999 and is held annually at the beginning of the year in winter. The festival will be held from January 20-28, 2024, in its 24th edition.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory with the list of traffic restrictions, including No Entry and Alternate Routes in south Mumbai for the duration of the much loved arts festival.

Here are the details of the Mumbai Traffic Police notification for Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024.

No Entry points and traffic restrictions will be in place primarily in south Mumbai, where the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is held at Kala Ghoda, Fort in Mumbai.

No Entry Points during Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024

There will be No Entry for all vehicles from the Kala Ghoda starting point that is at K Dubhash Marg from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose junction, starting from Rhythm House to the Shahid Bhagat Singh Road (Lion Gate) area, from January 19 at 24:00 hours IST January 28 at 22:00 hours IST.

Alternate Routes during Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024

In south Mumbai, vehicles arriving from Hutatma Chowk and moving towards Lion Gate via K Dubhash Marg will have to drive directly towards the left turn of the Jehangir Art Gallery-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) area from Regal Cinema square, and further go down via Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has multiple events for eight days at various venues in south Mumbai and draws a crowd of thousands.