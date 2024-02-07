English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Traffic in South Mumbai Diverted for Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024, Check Details of Routes

An annual event in south Mumbai, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024 will be held from January 20-28 this year.

Shweta Parande
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024 | Image:Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Even as Mumbai will face big traffic snarls on the weekend due to the demolition of the Sion Over Bridge January 20 and the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 21, there will be further traffic restrictions in south Mumbai owing to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024 was founded in 1999 and is held annually at the beginning of the year in winter. The festival will be held from January 20-28, 2024, in its 24th edition.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory with the list of traffic restrictions, including No Entry and Alternate Routes in south Mumbai for the duration of the much loved arts festival.

Here are the details of the Mumbai Traffic Police notification for Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024.

Advertisement

No Entry points and traffic restrictions will be in place primarily in south Mumbai, where the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is held at Kala Ghoda, Fort in Mumbai.

No Entry Points during Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024

There will be No Entry for all vehicles from the Kala Ghoda starting point that is at K Dubhash Marg from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose junction, starting from Rhythm House to the Shahid Bhagat Singh Road (Lion Gate) area, from January 19 at 24:00 hours IST January 28 at 22:00 hours IST.

Alternate Routes during Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024

In south Mumbai, vehicles arriving from Hutatma Chowk and moving towards Lion Gate via K Dubhash Marg will have to drive directly towards the left turn of the Jehangir Art Gallery-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) area from Regal Cinema square, and further go down via Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has multiple events for eight days at various venues in south Mumbai and draws a crowd of thousands.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories38 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement