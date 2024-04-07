Advertisement

New Delhi: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewalla, on Saturday claimed that he, along with dreaded gangster Rohit Godara, have beheaded their rival Ajay Rana in Russia. Ajay Rana belongs to the group of another notorious gangster Bhupi Rana. In social media, Brar claimed that their plans were foiled as Rana was leaking information about their group to the police. Following that, Rana had allegedly ran away to Russia.

(This is a breaking copy…)

