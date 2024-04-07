Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:48 IST
Goldy Brar's Shocking Claim: Killed Gangster Ajay Rana in Russia For Leaking Information to Police
Brar claimed that his aides' plans were foiled as Rana was leaking information about their group to the police.
Gangster Goldy Brar. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewalla, on Saturday claimed that he, along with dreaded gangster Rohit Godara, have beheaded their rival Ajay Rana in Russia. Ajay Rana belongs to the group of another notorious gangster Bhupi Rana. In social media, Brar claimed that their plans were foiled as Rana was leaking information about their group to the police. Following that, Rana had allegedly ran away to Russia.
(This is a breaking copy…)
Published April 7th, 2024 at 08:38 IST
