Published 13:53 IST, July 12th 2024
Airtel Expands High-Speed Wi-Fi to Over 1,200 Cities. Here Are The Plans
Airtel High-speed Wi-Fi is now available in 1,200+ cities. Explore new plans with added value, including access to 22+ OTT platforms and 350+ TV channels.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal highlighted the company's commitment to foster connected India in his letter. | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:53 IST, July 12th 2024