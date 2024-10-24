Published 16:47 IST, October 24th 2024
Greater Noida Realtor Found Dead in Burning Car Was Murdered, Investigation Reveals Shocking Details
In a surprising development, police on Thursday said that a man found dead in a burning car days earlier was murdered by two individuals.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Greater Noida relator found dead in burning car was murdered, says police | Image: Social Media
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:47 IST, October 24th 2024