sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:53 IST, July 13th 2024

Groom, Family Cancels Wedding, Kick, Punch Bride's Family Over Missing Fish, Mutton Dish in Menu

A groom along with his family allegedly called off his wedding at Deoria in Uttar Pradesh after fish and mutton on the menu went missing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Groom, Family Cancels Wedding, Kick, Punch Bride's Family Over Missing Fish, Mutton Dish in Menu
Groom, Family Cancels Wedding, Kick, Punch Bride's Family Over Missing Fish, Mutton Dish in Menu | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:53 IST, July 13th 2024