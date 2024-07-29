sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 23:44 IST, July 29th 2024

Gujarat HC Calls for Holistic Approach to Ahmedabad's Traffic, Green Cover Issues

Gujarat HC expressed concerns about traffic congestion on roads, motorcyclists risking their lives by riding without helmets and falling green cover in city.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gujarat HC Calls for Holistic Approach to Ahmedabad's Traffic, Green Cover Issues
Gujarat HC Calls for Holistic Approach to Ahmedabad's Traffic, Green Cover Issues | Image: PTI/Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:44 IST, July 29th 2024