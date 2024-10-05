LIVE-BLOG
Published 18:50 IST, October 5th 2024
Haryana Exit Polls LIVE: Republic P-Marq, Matrize Predict Congress' Comeback With Nearly 60 Seats
Haryana Exit Poll Results LIVE: According to the Republic P-Marq and Matrize exit poll results, the Congress is projected to decisively defeat the BJP. The exit polls indicated that Congress could secure nearly 60 seats in the 90-member Assembly. While the final results will be declared on Oct 8, these exit polls offer an early glimpse into voter sentiment for the next five years.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya