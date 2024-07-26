Published 19:29 IST, July 26th 2024
Haryana: Govt Doctors' Indefinite Strike Continues on Second Day
The indefinite strike called by an association representing government doctors in Haryana that hit services in state-run hospitals entered its second day on Fri
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt Doctors Go on Indefinite Strike in Haryana, Services Hit in Hospitals; Talks Going On | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:29 IST, July 26th 2024