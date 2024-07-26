sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:29 IST, July 26th 2024

Haryana: Govt Doctors' Indefinite Strike Continues on Second Day

The indefinite strike called by an association representing government doctors in Haryana that hit services in state-run hospitals entered its second day on Fri

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Govt Doctors Go on Indefinite Strike in Haryana, Services Hit in Hospitals; Talks Going On
Govt Doctors Go on Indefinite Strike in Haryana, Services Hit in Hospitals; Talks Going On | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:29 IST, July 26th 2024